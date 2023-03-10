JUST IN
Business Standard

Discord to update 'Clyde' bot with OpenAI tech, to be launched next week

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is updating its 'Clyde' bot using OpenAI technology, which will be launched next week as a free public experiment

Topics
Discord | Artificial intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Artificial intelligence

Chat platform Discord has announced that it is updating its 'Clyde' bot using OpenAI technology, which will be launched next week as a "free public experiment."

The new Clyde will answer questions and have extended conversations with users and their friends.

"You can even have Clyde start a thread for a group of your friends to hang out," the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Clyde can also recommend playlists, and access GIFs and emojis like any Discord user.

"Clyde is learning interesting and fun new things every day, and we're excited to continue testing and iterating so Clyde becomes a fundamental part of the Discord experience soon," it added.

Last year, the company introduced AutoMod, which eliminates the need to manually moderate a server.

The platform is adding the power of large language models to AutoMod. The AutoMod AI experiment has begun in a limited number of servers.

"Moderators can leverage Automod AI, which will use OpenAI technology to find and alert the moderator whenever server rules may have been broken, keeping in mind the context of a conversation," the company said.

Also, the chat platform is testing "Avatar Remix", an app that will allow friends to remix each others' avatars using the power of generative image models.

"Starting today, developers can find the Avatar Remix code on Github, and are free (under the open source license) to fork, remix and extend it in entirely new ways using their favourite models," it added.

--IANS

aj/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Discord

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 10:47 IST

