JUST IN
Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo, Sony on spot
Apple overhauls store pricing to offer flexibility for app developers
Tesla launches sales in Thailand, aims to compete with China's BYD
Adobe lays off 100 employees, says 'not doing company-wide layoffs'
Online news portal BuzzFeed fires about 12% of workforce amid layoffs
Morgan Stanley lays off about 1,600 employees amid economic meltdown
Elon Musk slams San Francisco for probe of bedrooms at Twitter headquarters
Trump Org convicted in executive tax dodge scheme, 2 entities guilty
EasyJet averts cabin crew strike in France as it clinches deal with unions
Elon Musk's brain-implant firm under probe after 1,500 animal deaths
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Apple overhauls store pricing to offer flexibility for app developers
Business Standard

Microsoft strikes 10-year deal Call of Duty with Nintendo, Sony on spot

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access

Topics
Microsoft | Call of Duty | Nintendo

AP  |  London 

call of duty

Microsoft said on Wednesday that it struck a deal to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years when its USD 69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard goes through an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony.

The blockbuster merger is facing close scrutiny from regulators in the US, Europe and elsewhere.

Microsoft, maker of the Xbox game console, faces resistance from Sony, which makes the competing PlayStation console and has raised concerns with antitrust watchdogs about losing access to what it calls a must-have game title.

Microsoft President Brad Smith tweeted his thanks to Nintendo, which makes the Switch game console, saying the same offer was available for Sony.

Any day @Sony wants to sit down and talk, we'll be happy to hammer out a 10-year deal for PlayStation as well, he said.

Smith said the agreement will bring Call of Duty to more gamers and more platforms, and that's good for competition and good for consumers.

Sony's European press office didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

At the heart of the dispute is control over future releases of Activision Blizzard's most popular games, especially Call of Duty, a first-person military shooter franchise.

Activision reported last month that the latest installment, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, had earned more than USD 1 billion in sales since its October 28 launch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 20:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.