Facebook introduces new chat themes, payments in Messenger app

-
ALSO READ
Instant messaging app Telegram to introduce group video calls in May
Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp
Microsoft in talks to buy Discord messaging platform: Report
Explained: Concerns over WhatsApp's new privacy policy and options for you
Twitter now lets users add stickers to Fleets: Know how it works, and more
-
Facebook has added new chat themes and new quick reply bar in its Messenger app, along with an ability to send and receive money from anyone, even if youre not Facebook friends (for the users in the US).
The new chat themes are now available in Messenger and Instagram.
"Transform the background of your chat into a delightful and fun way to communicate with friends," said Sateesh Kumar Srinivasan, Director of Messaging Product, Messenger.
The new quick reply bar to the Messenger media viewer makes it easier to have conversations sparked by a cool photo or video without needing to go back to your main chat thread.
Just tap on the photo or video and send a response through the quick reply bar at the bottom of the screen.
Swipe up to exit the full-screen media viewer and head back to your main chat thread.
Facebook has also rolled out the ability for US Messenger users to leverage QR codes and payment links when they want to send or request money with Facebook Pay, even if they're not connected on Facebook.
"No need to download a separate payment app. Simply share the payment link or allow your friends to scan your QR code to send or request money," the social network said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU