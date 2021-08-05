Facebook redesigns 'Settings' menu with simplified options for easy access

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp won't limit functions if you don't accept new policy terms
Delhi HC reserves order on Facebook, WhatsApp pleas challenging CCI notice
Facebook expands affordable and fast access to internet in India
Users not accepting privacy terms to face limited functionality: WhatsApp
6.1 million Indians among over 533 million users suffer Facebook data leak
-
Facebook on Thursday announced that it has redesigned its Settings page to make it easier for users to find and change privacy and other settings with simplified options.
"As part of our ongoing efforts to improve people's experience on Facebook, we have redesigned the Facebook Settings page to make our tools easier to find. We have streamlined the layout, while keeping all the previous settings," the company said in a blogpost.
"Whether it's managing the ads people see, adjusting sharing settings, or curating an audience for posts, people should not have to think too hard about where to start. That's why we have reduced the number of categories and renamed them to more closely match people's mental models, it added.
Settings are now grouped into six broad categories, each containing several related settings -- Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information, and Community Standards and Legal Policies.
The company also said that it has relocated several standalone settings so that they live alongside related settings. For example, the News Feed setting, which previously lived in a smaller category of its own, now lives under Preferences where it is grouped with similar settings.
"We have also made some improvements to the settings search function, making it easier to find the settings you need if you don't know the exact name or location of the setting you are looking for," the company said
The Facebook Settings redesign is rolling out for Android, iOS, mobile web and FB Lite.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU