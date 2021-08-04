Samsung slips to 2nd spot in European smartphone market in Q2

-
ALSO READ
Realme GT with Snapdragon 888 in pictures: Price, features, specifications
Realme launches Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2: Know price, specs
Realme X7 Max 5G review: Solid package with a bit of something for everyone
Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 with MediaTek 5G processors launched: Price, Specs
Realme X7 Pro shows not all good smartphones have to be thick, heavy, bulky
-
Samsung Electronics dropped to second place in the European smartphone market in the second quarter, a report showed on Wednesday, as Xiaomi rose to the top spot.
Samsung made up a market share of 24 percent in the April-June period after shipping 12 million smartphones to Europe, down 7 percent from a year earlier, according to a report from market researcher Strategy Analytics.
The South Korean tech giant was the only player among the top five smartphone suppliers in Europe to see an on-year decline in shipments.
"Samsung is performing well with new 5G models from the Galaxy A series, but it faces increasing competition from Apple in the high-end and the Chinese vendors in the low-end, and it failed to take advantage of Huawei's demise in Europe," said Neil Mawston, an executive director at Strategy Analytics.
Xiaomi overtook Samsung last quarter to become the leading smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time, reports Yonhap news agency.
The company shipped 12.7 million smartphones, up 67.1 percent from a year ago, to capture a market share of 25.3 percent.
"Xiaomi has seen great success in Russia, Ukraine, Spain and Italy among others, and found customers eager for its Mi and Redmi series of feature rich, value smartphones," said Boris Metodiev, an associate director at Strategy Analytics.
Apple Inc. took the third spot with a market share of 19.2 percent after its iPhone shipments jumped 15.7 percent on-year to 9.6 million units.
Chinese brands Oppo came in fourth and fifth, respectively. Oppo had a 5.6 percent market share, while Realme posted a 1.9 percent share in the second quarter.
The European smartphone market grew 14 percent on-year to 50 million units in the second quarter.
"The smartphone market rebound was driven by the continued economic recovery, healthy demand from consumers with aging devices and appealing value priced 5G devices," the report said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU