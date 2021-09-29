Facebook's 2Africa to become world's longest subsea cable

-
ALSO READ
Anand Mahindra objects to Bengaluru being called 'Silicon Valley of India'
Self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to build delivery trucks
US blocks 14 Chinese tech companies with top Silicon Valley funding
Facebook spent $23 million on Mark Zuckerberg's security in 2020
Manchester, Silicon Valley…
-
Facebook has announced a new segment of subsea cable called 2Africa Pearls, which connects three continents - Africa, Europe, and Asia. This extension will bring the total length of the 2Africa cable system to more than 45,000 km, making it the longest subsea cable system ever deployed.
The 2Africa initiative's goal, as its name suggests, is to provide internet connectivity to people in Africa, which is currently the world's least connected continent.
The 2Africa subsea cable system will provide nearly three times the total network capacity of all the subsea cables serving Africa today. With 2Africa, the social media giant had planned to increase connectivity to 1.2 billion people.
"We continue to invest in subsea cables in Africa and beyond as communities and businesses flourish when there is widely-accessible internet. Facebook is continuing to build innovative solutions such as these critical fiber optic superhighways so that everyone can benefit from the economic, educational, and social advantages of a digitally connected world," the company said in a statement.
With the addition of Pearls, the system will provide connectivity to an additional 1.8 billion people, totaling 3 billion people, or about 36 percent of the global population.
The 2Africa Pearls branch adds several new landing locations in Oman, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq, Pakistan, India, and Saudi Arabia. In its entirety, 2Africa will significantly increase connectivity within Africa and better connect Africa to the rest of the world, as it will ultimately interconnect 33 countries in Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.
--IANS
wh/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU