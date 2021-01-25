iPhone 13 may come with smaller notch, redesigned Face ID system

-
Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series will reportedly feature a redesigned Face ID system that will allow for a smaller notch at the top of the screen.
According to the sources, the next-generation iPhones' Face ID system will see some design changes with the size of the notch at the top of the screen to shrink and their ultrawide angle lens upgraded from 5P to 6P, reports DigiTimes.
The new design will integrate Rx, Tx and flood illuminator into the same camera module, similar to that of a LiDAR scanner in the back camera module, to enable smaller notch sizes.
As per the report, the new Face ID camera module will be supplied by Foxconn and Korea-based LG Innotek, while the front-facing camera modules will be supplied by O-Film.
In addition, The Pro family of the next-generation iPhones reportedly will feature a newly designed CMOS Image Sensor (CIS), while the other models will adopt the CIS used by the iPhone 12 Pro devices. The CIS will be supplied mainly by Sony.
The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Samsung is reportedly going to be the exclusive supplier of OLED panels used in two top-end iPhone 13 models later this year, a new report has claimed.
Both models of iPhone 13 will use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) OLED panels made by Samsung Display.
