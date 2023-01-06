Flipkart 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale: Check deals and offers on smartphones

is hosting a 'Big Bachat Dhamaal' sale in which the e-commerce site is offering deals on a wide range of products, including smartphones. The sale started on January 6 and it would continue until January 8. In the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering Rs 250 off on UPI payments and a 10 per cent discount on EMI transactions done through Bank of Baroda credit cards, IDFC FIRST credit cards, and IndusInd Bank credit cards. Below are some of the deals available on smartphones:

Note 11 SE



is extending a special price offer of Rs 5,500 that brings down the starting price of this smartphone to Rs 11,499. Besides, there is an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,750 available on the product. The Note 11 SE is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 processor and supported by a 5,000 mAh battery. Sporting a 6.43-inch fullHD+ screen, the smartphone comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. It features a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 13-megapixel front camera. There are four colour variants of the phone to choose from, namely, bifrost blue, cosmic white, space black, and thunder purple.

Galaxy F13

Available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999, the smartphone is available at Rs 11,000. Powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy F13 runs on an Exynos 850 processor. It has a 6.6-inch fullHD+ screen and comes in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configurations. The smartphone features a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel front camera, and waterfall blue, nightsky green, and sunrise copper colour shades.

G62 5G

The G62 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999. Besides, an exchange value of up to Rs 10,900 can be availed of on the device. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor and a 5,000 mAh battery. It is offered in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations. The 6.55-inch full HD+ screen comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone boasts a 50-megapixel main camera and a 16-megapixel front lens. Midnight gray and frosted blue are the two available colour variants.

Reno7 5G



This mid-range smartphone by is available at a discounted price of Rs 28,999, down from its original price of Rs 37,990. Moreover, approximately Rs 24,000 can be waived from the cost through the exchange offer. Featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which can be expandable up to 1TB, the Reno7 5G sports a 6.43-inch fullHD screen. It is supported by a 4,500 mAh battery and runs on a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. The phone comes with 64-megapixel and 32-megapixel back and front cameras, respectively. Among the colour choices are starry black and startrails blue shades.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Available at a discount of Rs 20,901, Apple's iPhone 12 mini is on sale. It is available at a starting price of Rs 37,999. A maximum of Rs 23,000 is also offered as an exchange value. The smartphone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits peak brightness and comes packed in 4GB + 64GB, 4GB + 128GB, and 4GB + 256GB configurations. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip with a Neural Engine processor and a 2227 mAh battery. There is a 12MP + 12MP dual main camera and a 12MP front camera with night mode. The iPhone 12 mini features water resistance, a ceramic shield body, and comes in three colour shades - black, blue and green.