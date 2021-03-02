Twitter rolling out Spaces for Android users globally for wider testing

Microblogging platform is rolling out Spaces - an audio chat feature - to select users globally, including India.

had been testing the Clubhouse-like feature for iPhone users previously.

With the feature being made available on Android, more users will be able to access the feature, especially in a market like India that is dominated by devices.

" folks, our beta is growing! starting today you will be able to join and talk in any Space. SOON you'll be able to create your own but we're still working out some things. keep your Eyes out for live Spaces above your home tl," a tweet on Twitter's Spaces page said.

has about 1.75 crore users in India.

Recently, Clubhouse, an invite-only platform - currently available for iOS users only - has been gaining popularity. The platform allows users to engage in voice chats rather than text messages and reports suggest that the app has crossed 10 million downloads globally.

