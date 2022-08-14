Google asks users to help redesign Home app experience, says report

Tech giant is inviting Nest product owners to join the testing phase for a new design of its Home app, an online listing reveals, suggesting that users may soon see a revamped experience on the service.

As spotted by a Reddit user, the company is "recruiting for a group of highly engaged testers that are willing to help Nest test an unreleased product," reports Android Central.

The announcement was posted on the product testing platform Centercode. The company did not specify the product in question but stated that the testing would focus on a "next generation design" of the Home app.

The programme is open to anyone who owns any of the best compatible devices, including "thermostats, Wifi, Speakers, displays, cameras, doorbells, locks, Nest Protect (smoke alarms), and Chromecasts".

The report mentioned that users willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement can participate in the testing phase. However, it is unclear what the new design will look like, but it sounds like it will significantly improve the app experience.

The testing comes six months after Google introduced changes to the Home app, including a new device control interface that replaced the device icons with interactive toggles.

