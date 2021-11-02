Glance, Intel partner to showcase latest chip on smartphone lock screens

-
ALSO READ
Chip shortage: What caused it and how will this impact you & industry?
Hyundai Motor aims to develop chips, cut reliance on chipmakers
Hyundai Motor Group chases local chipmakers to cut exposure to shortage
Qualcomm to lead $4.3 bn smartphone wi-fi chip market in 2021
Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022 - Stellantis CEO
-
Homegrown lock screen content platform Glance on Tuesday partnered with tech giant Intel to launch an innovative campaign for the 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Glance's platform available on smartphone lock screens.
With over 150 million Indians spending an average of 22 minutes on Glance daily, the campaign has enabled Intel to generate product awareness and discovery among PC shoppers, through impactful storytelling, surfaced on the lock screens of millions of smartphones across the country.
"We are excited to have partnered with Intel for the launch of their 11th Gen Intel Core processor, contributing to their business success, and look forward to working with them on many more such campaigns in the future," Devika Sharma, Director-Sales, Glance, said in a statement.
The objective of the campaign was to drive home the uniqueness of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and to reach out to people actively looking for PCs, in an engaging manner. Intel's intention was to go beyond the clutter of social media and to utilise the power of the lock screen to reach the consumers.
With its AI-powered content discovery and personalisation, Glance ensured that the message was delivered to accurate sub-sets of potential consumers. Millions of lock screens were lit up with a burst of the Intel blue, alongside crisp communication and a strong call to action.
Recently, Glance launched Glance LIVE, a live content streaming service on smartphone lock screens.
Glance LIVE aims to bring users the best of live content from some of India's top content partners, across categories like entertainment, sports, current affairs, gaming, music and commerce.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU