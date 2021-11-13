Global cloud sales set to reach $474 bn in 2022 as demand surges

-
ALSO READ
Satyendar Jain inaugurates 10 MW battery energy storage system
Tata Power Solar bags Rs 386 cr battery storage system project at Leh
What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space?
Enterprise SSD prices to rise over 10% in Q3, Samsung Electronics to gain
Goyal calls for storage facilities for essential commodities at block level
-
The global cloud revenue is forecast to reach $474 billion in 2022, up from $408 billion in 2021, as the ongoing pandemic and the surge in digital services are making cloud the centrepiece of new digital experiences.
Over the next few years, market research firm Gartner estimated that cloud revenue will surpass non-cloud revenue for relevant enterprise IT markets.
"There is no business strategy without a cloud strategy. The adoption and interest in public cloud continues unabated as organisations pursue a "cloud first" policy for onboarding new workloads," said Milind Govekar, distinguished vice president at Gartner.
Cloud has enabled new digital experiences such as mobile payment systems where banks have invested in startups, energy companies using cloud to improve their customers' retail experiences or car companies launching new personalisation services for customer's safety and infotainment, he added.
Gartner said that more than 85 per cent of organisations will embrace a cloud-first principle by 2025 and will not be able to fully execute on their digital strategies without the use of cloud-native architectures and technologies.
"Adopting cloud-native platforms means that digital or product teams will use architectural principles and capabilities to take advantage of the inherent capabilities within the cloud environment," said Govekar.
"New workloads deployed in a cloud-native environment will be pervasive, not just popular and anything non-cloud will be considered legacy."
By 2025, Gartner estimates that over 95 per cent of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from 30 per cent in 2021.
By the same time period, 70 per cent of new applications developed by organisations will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25 per cent in 2020.
--IANS
na/svn/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU