Google is bringing fix for update that erased major Pixel 6 feature

American tech-giant Google says that it is bringing a fix for the update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features
As per The Verge, an update to Google Photos removed one of the Pixel 6's big features: the Magic Eraser tool that lets you remove unwanted objects or people from your photos.
If you are also among those whose Pixel downloaded the affected version (5.67, according to Android Central), fear not: Google says it's working on a fix.
Google spokesperson Alex Moriconi told The Verge that the company "identified an issue early in the rollout of [its] latest Photos update and are providing a fix shortly." Google also says that the issue didn't affect everyone.
The update seems to be no longer available, but it was one of Google's main selling points when it launched the phone around a month ago.
