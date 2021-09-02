Google developing own CPUs for Chromebook laptops, says report

-
ALSO READ
PC market up by 17% in second quarter in United States: Report
Centre approves 14 eligible applicants under PLI scheme for IT hardware
HP ENVY laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia GPUs launched
Avita Liber V review: Peppy and thin-and-light laptop good for everyday use
Chromebooks, tablets lead global PC revival in first quarter of 2021
-
Google is developing its own central processors for its notebook and tablet computers, the latest sign that major tech players see in-house chip development as key to their competitiveness, the media reported.
The US internet giant plans to roll out the CPUs for laptops and tablets, which run on the company's Chrome operating system, in around 2023, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Nikkei Asia.
According to the report, Google is also ramping up its efforts to build mobile processors for its Pixel smartphones and other devices after announcing it will use in-house processor chips for the first time in its upcoming Pixel 6 series.
Google's growing focus on developing its own chips comes as global rivals pursue a similar strategy to differentiate their offerings, the report said.
The new CPUs and the mobile processors that Google is developing are based on the chip blueprints of Arm, the Softbank-controlled UK chip company whose intellectual property is used in more than 90 per cent of the world's mobile devices.
Separately, the company has high hopes for the Pixel 6 range and has asked suppliers to prepare 50 per cent more production capacity for the handsets compared with the pre-pandemic level in 2019, according to Nikkei Asia.
Google shipped more than 7 million Pixel phones in 2019, its highest figure ever, but shipped just 3.7 million phones the following year as Covid-19 ravaged the world, according to research company IDC.
According to the report, Google told several suppliers in recent meetings that it sees potential for massive growth opportunities in the global market because it is the only US smartphone maker building handsets using the Android operating system.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU