Google Assistant to interact with users in HIndi, eight other languages

US based search giant on Thursday announced a major update for Assistant users in India where one can now make Assistant talk in Hindi by just asking "Ok Google, Hindi bolo or "Talk to me in Hindi.

Besides Hindi and English, users will also be able to find content in Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati and Malayalam.

The new update comes to the Assistant a day after Amazon announced that Alexa will support Hindi and Hinglish conversations.

"For many Indians, voice is increasingly becoming their preferred way to search, and today Hindi has become the second-most used Assistant language globally -- after English," Manuel Bronstein, Vice President, Product Management, said in a statement.

The feature will be accessible on all Android, Android Go and KaiOs devices.

Google also introduced a refreshed design for Google Search in India that will highlight queries in local languages.

The search giant also announced that interpreter mode will be coming soon to the Assistant on Android and Android Go phones in the coming months, which will help translate from one language to another, helping unlock more relevant information and content for even more users across India.