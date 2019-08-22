Bose adds Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2 to its smart speakers

Google on Thursday announced an automatic software update that would bring the to all existing smart speakers and soundbars.

The joins Amazon Alexa for voice control of smart home devices, and instant access to millions of songs and podcasts, help, information, and more.

smart speaker owners can now also use Apple AirPlay 2 for simple streaming from Apple devices.

In addition, there is a small smart speaker on the way. The Bose Home Speaker 300 can be pre-ordered on Amazon.in starting Thursday and would available from August 29.

Weighing a mere two pounds and measuring just over six-inch, the Bose Home Speaker 300's acoustic package delivers powerful bass along with 360-degree sound - unlike conventional smart speakers that deliver a narrow beam of audio, the company said in a statement.

It would be sold directly from Bose stores, wholesale trade partners and online through Amazon.in for Rs 26,900.

