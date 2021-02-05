Google blocks 'The Great Suspender' extension from Chrome browser

-
After detecting malware that could be dangerous to a user's device, Google steps to apparently block 'The Great Suspender' extension from Chrome.
As per the Verge, the existing users are receiving a popup message from Google, informing them about the suspension of the extension because it contains malware. It's also has been removed from the Chrome Web Store, with any links to it now leading to a 404 page.
Some users are worried about losing their window tabs. On that note, Reddit users have found a way to recover them (via XDA-Developers' Mishaal Rahman).
The Great Suspender was a colossally helpful extension if it wouldn't have the malware. It made the program run smoothly on a browser. The tool used to automatically close down tabs that a user hadn't taken a gander at for some time, supplanting them with a clear dim screen.
As far as the tab is concerned, a user could click to reload back to the last window. Given Chrome's inclination to hoard a remarkable computer's memory, the extension served as an easy method to keep a user's program moving a bit faster, without really constraining one to close old tabs.
According to a report by The Verge, if the users who used the extensions are looking to get their tabs back, they can follow the simple steps that are given below:
If the tabs were open, one can go to them and click on the URL bar. At the end will be the last address for the page the user was on. Deleting everything before the URL and hitting enter will reload the page.
Reddit user avatar_ENG also discovered that one can also get the tabs back by exploring the chrome history.
