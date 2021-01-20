Google Chrome update helps users identify, change weak passwords

-
With Chrome version 88, tech giant Google is stepping up the security game with additional features to its password protection that will let users know if they are not applying best security practices.
According to Mashable, Google has constantly been beefing up its built-in password manager with features. Its biggest is perhaps Chrome's ability to detect if the password you used may have been part of some past data breach.
With Chrome 88, it is also allowing users to check the strength of stored passwords. Often, a user takes easy to remember passwords that are also unfortunately easy to guess as well and Chrome can now point out which ones might turn into security liabilities.
As reported by Mashable, these warnings are well and good but if one has dozens of such compromised or weak passwords, fixing those problems can be a daunting chore that will discourage most users from securing their accounts. Dedicated password managers often make this process easy and Chrome is now following suit. Now a google chrome 83 user be able to edit their passwords all in one place without having to jump back and forth between Settings pages.
Chrome 88 has started rolling out but, it might take some time before they reach users. Android, in particular, might be a bit late to the party as some password management features will only arrive later rather than sooner.
