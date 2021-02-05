Xiaomi unveils concept phone with waterfall display on all 4 edges

-
Global technology leader Xiaomi on Friday officially introduced its first quad-curved waterfall screen concept smartphone on all four edges, which means there will be no port or buttons on any side of the device.
Xiaomi said the aim is to "extend the limits of the display to infinity" and enable "a true, port-free unibody design."
The 88 degree hyper quad-curved screen design allows visual interfaces to flow over the phone's surface like water.
Almost the entire frame of the smartphone is covered by screen, while its body carries no ports or buttons, bringing forward the futuristic unibody no-port design.
"With Xiaomi's new breakthroughs in quad-curved waterfall displays, new possibilities are forged and critical advances are made towards the goal of a truly port-free unibody smartphone," the company said in a statement.
The 88 degree ultra quad-curved glass has virtually broken through the technological limits of glass production, it added.
Polishing a piece of such hyper-curved glass with a deep 88 degree bend on four sides requires self-developed glass processing equipment, hot bending under 800 degree Celsius high temperature and pressure, four different polishing tools and up to more than ten complex polishing procedures.
"This revolutionary design ensures that almost all sides of the phone are covered by the display," the company said.
Xiaomi last month introduced a brand new form of charging called Mi Air Charge Technology that is able to charge devices "within a radius of several metres."
Currently, Xiaomi's remote charging technology is capable of 5-watt remote charging for a single device.
Apart from that, multiple devices can also be charged at the same time (each device supports 5 watts) and even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
