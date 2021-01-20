Samsung launches its new SSD '870 Evo' with upgraded performance

Electronics on Wednesday launched a new consumer solid state drive (SSD) product, boasting upgraded performance and reliability.

said its 870 EVO SSD series comes in five models -- 250 gigabyte (GB), 500GB, 1 terabyte (TB), 2TB, and 4TB -- and will go on sale in around 40 countries starting with South Korea and the US.

The new SSD can be used with all devices that have 2.5-inch serial ATA (SATA) interface connection, it added.

The 870 EVO delivers 38 percent higher rand read performance compared to its previous 860 model, offering a better storage solution for both general and professional users, reports Yonhap news agency.

"Representing the culmination of our SATA SSD line, the new 870 EVO delivers a compelling mix of performance, reliability and compatibility for casual laptop and desktop PC users as well as Network Attached Storage users," said Lee Kyu-Young, vice president of the memory brand product business at

The latest SSD features Samsung's latest V-NAND chip and controller and supports the maximum SATA sequential read and write speeds of 560 and 530 megabyte per second.

Samsung said the 870 EVO also boasts around 30 percent improvement in sustained performance compared to its predecessor.

According to data from market researchers GfK and NPD, Samsung is the world's leading SATA SSD maker followed by Western Digital and Micron Technology's Crucial.

