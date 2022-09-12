Google considers making some Pixel phones in India, says report

-
ALSO READ
Google Pixel 6a arrives in India, Pixel Buds Pro tags along: Details here
Google Pixel 6a goes on sale with launch offers on Flipkart: Details here
Google Pixel 6a review: Smooth experience makes up for tiny imperfections
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Late, but good things come to those who wait
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
-
(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc is considering moving some production of Pixel phones to India following disruptions in China from COVID-19 lockdowns and Beijing's rising tensions with the United States, the Information reported on Monday, citing a source.
Alphabet, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, has solicited bids from manufacturers in India to make between 500,000 and 1 million Pixel smartphones, equivalent to 10% to 20% of the estimated annual production for the device, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3Bcqoye)
The company's Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai previewed a plan to manufacture in India earlier this year but a final decision has not yet been made, the report added. If approved, India production operations will still require import of components from China.
Alphabet is also considering Vietnam as another manufacturing base, according to Nikkei. (https://reut.rs/3qulqYH)
Apple Inc, the company's main smartphone rival, already makes at least four models up to iPhone 13 in India through contract manufacturing partners Foxconn and Wistron. It is reportedly considering making iPhone 14, the latest model unveiled on Sept. 7, also in India.
Global supply chains were disrupted earlier this year when China locked down key tech hub Shanghai, among other cities, due to a surge in COVID cases. More recently, U.S. banned exports of some high-end chips to China, escalating tensions with the Asian nation.
The company is set to release new Pixel phone models, and its first smartwatch, at an event in the U.S. on Oct. 6.
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU