Apple gears up for new 10th gen iPads with A14 chip, Macs and a VR headset

-
ALSO READ
Apple's new high-end Mac Mini might not be launched until 2023: Report
Netflix rolls out external sign-up page for iOS users
iPhone 14 launch: Here is what Apple announced in the last 5 years
iPhone 14 series Launch: All model details, specifications and price
iOS 16: Personalised lock screen to Messages, what's new in Apple iPhone OS
-
Apple is not done yet after launching the new iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8 this year and is likely to unveil more devices next month, including new iPads and Macs.
The tech giant earlier promised it would complete its transition to Apple Silicon in Macs by the end of this year.
Apple has organised October events in 2020 and 2021 and the same is expected this time, reports AppleInsider.
The 10th generation of iPad with A14 chip is coming, that will feature an all-new design that mimics the iPad Pro in terms of a flat design.
The renderings on social media have shown a vertical rear camera lens similar to that on iPhone X.
"The flat sides may signal compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, which magnetically snaps onto the side of certain iPad models to charge," according toIto the report.
Apple iPad Pro is likely to house M2 chip as an upgrade to the current models with M1 chip.
The iPad Pro may also come with wireless charging with MagSafe and mini LED, backlighting for the 11-inch iPad Pro.
Apple is likely to unveil a new MacBook Pro with 5-nanometer chips.
These are likely to be the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips and will be found inside the 14-inch and 16-inch models, said the report.
The Mac mini is also a possibility for a fall 2022 launch.
According to rumours, a new iMac and iMac Pro is also in the pipeline but not this year.
Another product that might be showcased is the first mixed-reality headset by Apple.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU