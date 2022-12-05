Google Home routines disappear as control settings get new user interface

-
ALSO READ
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Key staff driving Apple search engine leaves, rejoins Google: Report
Quake topples Indonesia's Java island; at least 162 dead, hundreds injured
Strong earthquake shakes Indonesia's main island; no tsunami alert
Google adds direct access of Lens image search to homepage: Details here
-
Google is reportedly making more user interface (UI) changes as its Home application ramps up preview testing for its major redesign, but it also appears to be breaking existing Assistant routines for some users.
The Google Home application has introduced a new interface for including smart home devices in routines during the past few days, reports 9To5Google.
The new page allows routines to manage various features of each device, as opposed to the previous page's drop-down settings that only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.
In contrast to the earlier interface, which could only manage on or off settings, the deeper menu now allows changes to colour, brightness, and more depending on the device being controlled, the report said.
In October this year, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a Home update that would let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.
Google said users can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, view camera status, and more, all from a web browser.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU