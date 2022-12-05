JUST IN
Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models' shipments: Report
Business Standard

Google Home routines disappear as control settings get new user interface

In October this year, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a Home update that would let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web

Topics
Google | Google Home | Google Assistant

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google Home speaker
Google Home speaker

Google is reportedly making more user interface (UI) changes as its Home application ramps up preview testing for its major redesign, but it also appears to be breaking existing Assistant routines for some users.

The Google Home application has introduced a new interface for including smart home devices in routines during the past few days, reports 9To5Google.

The new page allows routines to manage various features of each device, as opposed to the previous page's drop-down settings that only allowed users to adjust the on or off settings for each light or switch in their home.

In contrast to the earlier interface, which could only manage on or off settings, the deeper menu now allows changes to colour, brightness, and more depending on the device being controlled, the report said.

In October this year, the tech giant had announced that it was rolling out a Home update that would let users view their Nest camera and doorbell feeds on the web.

Google said users can easily check in on live views in full screen, zoom in to see more details, view camera status, and more, all from a web browser.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:15 IST

