JUST IN
Apple's new update will make viewing old notifications bit easier
Meta Quest Pro's new update adds mixed reality capture
Google Messages to get end-to-end encryption for group chats: Details here
Android smartphone users may use iMessage in 2023 via 'Sunbird Messaging'
WhatsApp starts working on 21 new emojis for future update: Report
After Android certificate leak, Samsung, LG phones at malware attacks risk
Meta to roll out new mode in VR game to let players make their own levels
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G's battery capacity confirmed after passing FCC
Artificial intelligence can be helpful in diabetes monitoring, prevention
Medical studies get tech edge with AI, machine learning, remote care
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple's new update will make viewing old notifications bit easier
Business Standard

OpenAI announces dialogue-based AI chat interface based on GPT-3 'ChatGPT'

ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which follows instructions and prompts and provides detailed responses

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Technology | digital messaging

IANS  |  San Francisco 

OpenAI
OpenAI

AI research laboratory OpenAI has announced ChatGPT, an AI chat interface based on the GPT-3 family of large language models.

GPT-3, or the third generation Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a neural network machine learning model trained using internet data to generate any type of text.

Currently, ChatGPT has invited users to get feedback and learn about its strengths and weaknesses.

During the research preview, usage of ChatGPT will be free, according to the blogpost.

"The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests," OpenAI said in a blogpost.

ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which follows instructions and prompts and provides detailed responses.

The model was trained using Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), using the same methods as InstructGPT, but with slight differences in the data collection setup, said the blogpost.

However, the company said that the AI chat interface comes with many limitations and they plan to make regular model updates to improve in such areas.A

"Users are encouraged to provide feedback on problematic model outputs through the UI, as well as on false positives/negatives from the external content filter which is also part of the interface," said OpenAI.

"We are particularly interested in feedback regarding harmful outputs that could occur in real-world, non-adversarial conditions, as well as feedback that helps us uncover and understand novel risks and possible mitigations," it added.

--IANS

shs/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 09:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU