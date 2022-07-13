Nokia launches 8 inch, Android 12 T10 tablet with optional LTE

-
ALSO READ
Indian tablet market grows 68% in March 2022 quarter; Lenovo leads
What is Android Go?
Tablet market in Asia-Pacific region to reach 57.2 mn units in 2022
Nokia India sales fall 15% to 250 million euro in December quarter
Nokia says revenue and margins to rise this year as turnaround gathers pace
-
HMD Global today launched the Nokia T10 tablet - an 8-inch device with entry-level hardware and a promise of three years of upgrades. It is powered by a Unisoc chipset and comes in both LTE and Wi-Fi versions.
As per GSM Arena, the Nokia T10 runs on Unisoc T606 which has an octa-core CPU. It has 2x Cortex-A75 units for performance and 6x Cortex A-55 for efficiency. RAM is either 3GB or 4GB, and storage is 32GB or 64GB with the option for further expansion through a hybrid microSD slot.
There is one camera on the back - an 8 megapixels camera with AF and LED flash, while the front camera has a 2 megapixels sensor.
The Nokia T10's 8-inch LCD screen has a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and is Netflix HD certified. Further highlights are a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and LTE versions also have a proximity sensor.
The battery capacity is 5,250mAh, but charging is limited to 10W. After all, you get a USB-C connection for it.
There are stereo speakers with OZO playback and the Nokia T10 can also be used as a second screen as an extension of a PC screen to maximize productivity.
HMD Global managed to equip the Nokia T10 with Android 12 out of the box as well as some features such as Google Kids Space, and Entertainment Space. The colour choice is only one - Ocean Blue, and some markets are getting a transparent plastic case in the retail box as well, as per GSM Arena.
The Tablet starts at 159 ponds (USD 159) for the 3/32GB Wi-Fi-only model while the sales start in August.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU