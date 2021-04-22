Google Meet app gets refresh user interface, auto zoom feature, and more

-
ALSO READ
Apple ramping up efforts to build Google search alternative: Report
Google says it fixed crashing issues with apps on Android devices
Google to shut down its light-weight IoT version of android early next year
Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses
US SC backs Google in copyright fight with Oracle over Android OS
-
Google has announced to introduce new innovations in its Meet app like a refreshed user interface (UI), autozoom, enhanced reliability features powered by the latest Google AI and tools that make meetings more engaging.
Beginning next month, desktop and laptop users will see a new, richer user interface with an array of easy-to-access features that make meetings more productive and inclusive.
The new Meet for web encompasses updates to video feeds, the viewing and presenting experience, and the bottom bar.
"In an effort to reduce meeting fatigue, we're giving you more control over how you view yourself in meetings," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.
You can choose to have your video feed be a tile in the grid or a floating picture, which can be resized and repositioned.
If you prefer not to see yourself at all, you can easily minimise your feed and hide it from your own view entirely.
"We'll also be adding a setting to enable you to turn off your self-feed across all Google Meet calls," the company said.
To boost presenter confidence during meetings, Google has also improved the pinning and unpinning of content.
When unpinned, the presentation tile becomes the same size as other participant tiles, allowing you to see more people on the call and better gauge reactions.
"Similarly, in the coming months we'll deliver options for customising your view in Google Meet, including the ability to pin multiple video feeds. This will provide greater flexibility in how you combine people and content, adjusting for whatever you care about most in the moment," Google said.
In addition, Google introduced another AI-powered feature to keep the focus on people during meetings.
Autozoom helps other people see you more clearly by using AI to zoom in and position you squarely in front of your camera.
"If you move, Autozoom intelligently readjusts, so everyone in your team can stay focused on what matters. Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace (paid) subscribers in the coming months," the company said.
The company has also updated the bottom bar in Meet app to make meetings easier to navigate.
In the coming weeks, Google will also add the ability to replace your background with a video.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU