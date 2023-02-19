Google Meet users gets new 360-degree video backgrounds on mobile

-
Google has launched several new 360-degree video backgrounds for Meet users on Mobile for both iOS and Android.
"Meet users on mobile can use several new 360-degree video backgrounds. These backgrounds -- which include a beach and a temple -- use your device's gyroscope to create a dynamic experience that moves with you," Google said in a Workspace Updates blogpost.
"Available on Android and iOS devices for all Google Workspace users and users with personal Google Accounts," it added.
Moreover, the tech giant also launched another update in which developers can now include interactive widgets like checkboxes, radio buttons, and dropdowns in "Chat app cards" that are posted in the Chat message stream.
With this, users will be able to quickly modify information sent from Chat apps, such as, changing the assignee on a task card or changing the due date on a task card, and selecting or deselecting options on a card.
Last week, Google announced a new feature to its video-communication service 'Google Meet', which will allow users to include captions in a meeting recording.
The new feature will help make meeting recordings more useful and accessible for meeting participants.
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 13:48 IST
