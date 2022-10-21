JUST IN
Google Messages update brings emoji reactions for Android users to iOS text
Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse: Details here
YouTube Premium increases price for family plans to $22.99 per month
Jio's maiden laptop JioBook now available for purchase on Reliance Digital
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
AI knows how much you're willing to pay for flights before you do
Renders for Apple's iPhone SE 4 smartphone based on iPhone XR design
Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 likely to have 6.1-inch display: Report
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro review: Good phones set back by limited storage
Garmin Venu Sq 2 smartwatches with built-in GPS unveiled: Know price, specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Instagram introduces new feature to protect users from abuse: Details here
Business Standard

Google Messages update brings emoji reactions for Android users to iOS text

Users can now watch YouTube videos from within Messages without leaving the app. In this way, users can quickly watch and respond when someone sends them a YouTube link

Topics
Android | Apple iPhones

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Last year, 2,352 employees were paid more “across nearly every demographic category,” according to Google. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Google

Google has announced that Android users will soon be able to react to SMS texts from iPhone users with emojis as well in Google's Messages app.

The app will be updated with this feature and other enhancements in the coming weeks.

"The messaging app is built around RCS (Rich Communication Services), a modern messaging protocol that supports richer text features, higher resolution images and videos, and enables end-to-end encryption," said the company in a blogpost.

"Google's messaging app will make voice messages more accessible. Using machine learning, voice message transcription auto-transcribes the message so that users can access it easily, i.e., with this feature, users can read voice messages in any crowded place," it added.

Moreover, users can now watch YouTube videos from within Messages without leaving the app. In this way, users can quickly watch and respond when someone sends them a YouTube link.

Within new features, it also includes "Reminders", which is included directly in "Messages" to help users remember important moments without navigating across several apps on their phone.

With "Star", users will be able to mark their important texts such as an address, door code, phone number, and more within the app.

--IANS

shs/vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Android

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 14:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU