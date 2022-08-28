Google video chat app Duo gone, but app's icon returns on Android

-
After rebranding its Duo video chat app as Meet, tech giant Google has brought back the original Duo icon and name as a separate shortcut that appears in the app launcher.
Google decided to combine its two video calling services into one and selected "Meet" as the surviving brand, reports 9To5Google.
The Google Duo app is the only one that is still being used in terms of implementation and is being upgraded with a new home screen and features from both services.
Duo has a significantly larger installed base, which explains this, the report said.
At the start of August, an update started rolling out that replaced the blue Duo icon and introduced the four-colored Meet version. After updating and opening the app, Duo disappears from the launcher.
The giant said it intentionally brought back the Duo icon with this update on Android. It is meant to help people that search/type "Duo" to launch the application.
The company said it is working to make the upgrade easier for end users.
Recently, the company also announced new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, in addition to your current video calling features after merging Duo and Meet.
