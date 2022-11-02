JUST IN
Google shuts down Hangouts, upgrades it to Google Chat: Details here
YouTube rolls out 'Primetime Channels' to stream movies, TV shows, sports
Google unveils 20 finalists for annual 'Doodle For Google' competition
iPhone users in India can start using 5G services starting next week
Vodafone Idea launches Vi Max postpaid plans with OTT benefits and more
Mastodon social network sees user influx amid Twitter turbulence: Report
Twitter discontinues ad-free articles for premium Blue subscribers
Microsoft allows users to add pictures from Android in MS Word, Powerpoint
Apple iPhone: 5G software update arriving next week, but not for everyone
Google adds direct access of Lens image search to homepage: Details here
You are here: Home » Technology » News
YouTube rolls out 'Primetime Channels' to stream movies, TV shows, sports
Business Standard

Google shuts down Hangouts, upgrades it to Google Chat: Details here

For users, it will be easy for them to pick up their conversations from where they have left off as the conversations will migrate automatically from Hangouts to Chat

Topics
Google | Google chat | Google gmail

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google has ended Google Hangouts, a text, video and voice chat app built into Gmail, and upgraded it to "Google Chat".

On Tuesday, the Google Hangouts web app provided its last offering to the users. After that time, users were redirected to 'Chat on the web', according to an official report.

Also, the Google Hangouts app is no longer available on Android or iOS.

Google Chat comes with a modern, feature-rich experience that will allow users to react to messages with emojis that feature skin-tone selections, respond with smart replies, format text with rich-text editing, tag specific people withA@mentions, and search for and share GIFs.

For users, it will be easy for them to pick up their conversations from where they have left off as the conversations will migrate automatically from Hangouts to Chat.

Also, for better collaboration, it will offer to edit Docs, Slides, or Sheets with side-by-side editing to make it easier to collaborate while you continue a conversation, the report added.

It also includes "Spaces", a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. With this, users from one place, teams and groups can share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks.

Meanwhile, back in June, Google previously said that Chat is a better way for users to connect with others.

"As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate," Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager, Google Chat, said in a blogpost.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU