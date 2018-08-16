Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Five key features that make it a worthy upgrade

The S-Pen has always been one of the key differentiating factors for Samsung Galaxy Note-series smartphones. In the previous iterations, the S-Pen functionality was more or less limited to digital inking capabilities. However, in the Galaxy Note 9, the S-Pen is Bluetooth-enabled that allows it to control select mobile phone features such as camera, YouTube, etc., along with regular inking capabilities. With the new S-Pen, for an example, you can long press the key to open the camera, single press the key to take shot and double press it to switch between the front and rear camera.