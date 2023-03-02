Google-owned YouTube disables posts, new comments on English Help forum

-
-
Google-owned YouTube has disabled new posts and comments on its English Help forum as it switches to a read-only mode ahead of "improvements" in the next several months.
The English Community forum has always been a place for users and creators to discuss YouTube with each other, and share tips and ideas to help each other get the most out of YouTube products and services.
"Unfortunately, many threads are not relevant for user-based discussion and a large amount of questions go unanswered. Our goal is to ensure this can be a helpful space for all of you, so we'll be using this time and these experiments to inform the long-term plan for this forum -- more to come," according to the YouTube Help page.
However, the company said that the update is only relevant to this YouTube English Community forum.
There have been no changes to other YouTube forums in other languages or for specific products, as these separate forums are experiencing high-quality user questions and user-based discussions.
Moreover, the company mentioned that it might update the way the homepage looks, including the category boards and how threads are organised.
Meanwhile, YouTube Music will soon introduce podcasts to the application for users in the US.
"We will soon start to bring both audio and video-first podcasts to YouTube Music for users in the US, making podcasts more discoverable and accessible, with more regions to come," a YouTube spokesperson said.
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 15:32 IST
