WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta

Meta-owned messaging platform is rolling out a new feature, which will allow users to report status updates, on beta.

Beta testers will see a new "report" action within the status options, reports WABetaInfo.

With the new feature, users can report any status update that might violate the Terms of Service, which will then be sent to the company's moderation team.

Also, the feature makes sure that the messages, media, location sharing, calls and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption on all devices.

This means that no one else, not even WhatsApp, Meta and a proxy provider, can read the users' personal messages and listen to their private calls.

The new feature is useful as it will make the platform safe and secure for all users.

The ability to report status updates is available for some beta testers after installing the latest update of beta for on the Play Store, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

In January, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on this feature for beta.

