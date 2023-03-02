JUST IN
WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta
Alphabet's self-driving unit fires over 200 employees, 8% of its workforce
Chip-maker Intel's next-generation chips may support Windows 12: Report
Innovative techniques and smaller factories to help cut costs: Tesla
Microsoft owned OpenAI announces ChatGPT, Whisper APIs for developers
Employability gap in graduates: Nasscom asks education system to do more
YouTube to add AI-powered tools for video creators, says CEO Neal Mohan
TikTok sets new default time limit of 60-minute daily for minor users
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip-enabled phones to support built-in 'iSIMs'
Meta purges over 32 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in India in Jan
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp to roll out 'Report status updates' feature on Android beta
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US consumer tech firm Honeywell appoints Ashish Modi as India biz head

US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as country president for India

Topics
Honeywell | Indian CEO | technology industry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Honeywell
Honeywell

US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as country president for India.

Modi, who has over 20 years of experience and worked at McKinsey & Co, will continue to retain his existing role as VP and GM for Honeywell Building Technology (HBT) India and Asia.

"Modi will drive India's strategic priorities and continue to cultivate our diversified country portfolio with focus on our growth vectors, key accounts and partnerships," Ben Driggs, President and CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell.

At Honeywell, Modi earlier served in various leadership roles including VP and COO of Honeywell Connected Plant, Global VP and GM for Advanced Solutions business and GM of Lifecycle Solutions & Services business in India and APAC.

In his current role, he had led the HBT business in India, ASEAN, Korea and Japan to deliver growth and business excellence

"Coupled with Honeywell's position as a leading industrial technology company, we have made fantastic progress within the country on both sustainability and digitalisation," said Modi.

"I look forward to building on that as well as further shaping the next stage of growth and innovation in the company," he added.

Modi has a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Honeywell

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 12:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU