Google Pixel 7 with new version of camera app to support 4K selfie video

-
ALSO READ
Tech giant Google lands in trouble over 'Deceptive' Pixel 4 radio ads
Google I/O 2022: Pixel 6A, Buds Pro launched; Pixel Watch, Tablet unveiled
Google starts rolling out new March 2022 Pixel 6, 6 Pro smartphones update
Google is working on face unlock feature for Pixel 6 series
Google's new foldable 'Pixel Notepad' likley to have 5.8-inch outer screen
-
The Google Camera app for Pixel devices has started to roll out a new version 8.5. In its most recent 'APK Insight' report, Google has discovered some information regarding the Google Pixel 7.
According to GSM Arena, the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will both employ new front-facing camera sensors that can shoot 4K video. The camera tags contained in the APK's code 'p21 front setup,' which were previously exclusively marked on the Pixel 6 Pro, serve as a sign of this.
Although it is unknown at this time if the Google Pixel 7 pair will include the same 11.1MP sensor as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, 9to5Google is confident that both smartphones will be able to do front-facing 4K like the Pixel 6 Pro (the Pixel 6 cannot).
The code discovered 'includes early preparations' for the tablet, and there is a glimmer of evidence pointing to a single rear-facing camera on the as-yet-unannounced Pixel Tablet. Google Pixel Tablet is not anticipated to be released until sometime in 2019, it is only assumed that this Tablet will include a front-facing camera, but it is still too early to declare anything.
There have also been feature deletions for the Pixel Tablet. Many of the camera capabilities from the Pixel smartphones, including 4K recording at 60 frames per second, 4K recording (at all), Audio Zoom, Slow Motion, and Action Pan images, won't be available on the Pixel Tablet, as reported by GSM Arena.
A comprehensive announcement of the Google Pixel Watch and the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which were first teased at Google I/O last month, is anticipated for this autumn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU