Google Pixel 7a smartphone to come with screen of 90Hz refresh rate: Report

It seems like Google has fixed the biggest complaint that the Pixel 6a smartphone had regarding its refresh rate as new reports suggest that the company's upcoming Pixel 7a device will pack a FullHD+ 90Hz panel, sourced from Samsung.
According to GSM Arena, this revelation comes from developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who also dug through the camera drivers and found that Pixel 7a's camera setup is called the "Pixel 22 Mid-range."
The Pixel 7a, codenamed "lynx," was initially reported to have a rear camera setup comprising GN1, IMX787, and IMX712 sensors. However, the GN1 sensor is removed from the code, and there are only two sensors now, referred to as "l10_wide" (IMX787) and "l10_UW" (IMX712).
That means the Pixel 7a's primary camera will use the IMX787 sensor, while the ultrawide unit will use the IMX712 sensor, reported GSM Arena.
The Pixel 6a also came with two rear cameras, but the use of a better sensor for the primary camera (IMX363 vs. IMX787) on the 7a should translate to better photos.
As per GSM Arena, the Pixel 7a will also support wireless charging, which wasn't supported by its predecessor. However, its charging speed will be limited to just 5W.
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 09:45 IST
