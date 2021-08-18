Google Pixel Buds A-Series makes India debut at Rs 9,999

-
Tech giant Google on Wednesday announced the launch of its Buds A-Series, priced at Rs 9,999, marking its entry into the personal wireless audio segment in the country.
The Pixel Buds A-Series features custom-designed 12 mm dynamic speaker drivers that deliver full, clear and a natural sound, with Bass Boost for amplifying deep frequencies. The device sports an 'Adaptive Sound' that increases or decreases the volume based on the surroundings.
It also allows users to quickly switch back to their music after the call is over with a simple 'Ok Google, play my music' command.
Pixel Buds A-Series deliver up to five hours of listening time on a single charge or up to 24 hours using the charging case.
"Google Assistant is built right into the Pixel Buds A-Series. Users can get quick hands-free help to check the weather, get an answer, change the volume, or have notifications read to them with a simple 'Ok Google'.
"It also allows users to get real-time translation in more than 40 languages (including Bengali, Hindi, and Tamil) right in their ear while using Google Pixel or Android 6.0+ phone," it added.
Pixel Buds A-Series will be available from August 25.
According to Counterpoint Research, India's TWS market registered a 68 per cent year-on-year growth during the June 2021 quarter, driven by new launches in the affordable price segment along with improved features.
The competition in the TWS (true wireless stereo) segment has been heating up. More than 40 brands have entered this market since 2020.
As per Counterpoint Senior Research Analyst Anshika Jain, the third quarter will see the entry of more brands (like Nothing Ear, Dizo and Micromax) across price-tiers to grab a larger share of this untapped market.
She had noted that low-cost offerings have provided the necessary boost to this segment.
Boat led the market with 37 per cent share, followed by OnePlus (12 per cent), Realme (10 per cent), Noise (8 per cent) and PTron (7 per cent) in the June quarter.
