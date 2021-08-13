'iPhone 13' to launch in September with bigger batteries: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung offers Rs 10,000 instant cashback on Galaxy S21 Plus: Details here
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
-
Tech giant Apple is likely to unveil all four models of its upcoming "iPhone 13" lineup in September with larger batteries, an updated chipset and expanded mmWave 5G support, a new report said.
According to AppleInsider, research firm TrendForce had outlined its expectations for the device, which it said will return to a typical September release.
Driven by the new models, the research firm believes that total iPhone shipments could surge 30 per cent year-over-year in the third quarter of 2021.
The report also outlines some of the features that TrendForce expects on the new "iPhone 13" models and they largely line up with previous rumours and reports.
Additionally, other reports suggest that the "iPhone 13" could sport a new 120Hz ProMotion display and additional professional camera features like ProRes video recording.
A report from July also indicated that the "iPhone 13 Pro" models would swap Pacific Blue for a bronze-like "Sunset Gold" colour.
Recently, a survey has revealed that 43.7 per cent of iPhone users said they plan to switch to iPhone 13, up 2.7 per cent compared to iPhone 12 purchase intent from a survey last year.
Whereas 56.3 per cent revealed they are not interested in the upcoming iPhone range.
The report mentioned that higher refresh rate display, under-display Touch ID, always-on display and smaller notch/notch-less design topped the list of most exciting rumoured features of iPhone 13 at 22 per cent, 18.2 per cent, 16 per cent, 10.9 per cent, respectively.
Apple typically unveils new iPhone models in September.
In 2020, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it launched the iPhone 12 lineup in October.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU