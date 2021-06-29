Google restores YouTube, Gmail services after multiple users face outage

-
ALSO READ
Google search engine, email services down for some users: Downdetector
Bank, airline websites go dark briefly in international internet outage
China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 bn deal to acquire search engine Sogou
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
Gmail blocks more than 100 million phishing attempts daily, says Google
-
(Reuters) -Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's search engine Google as well as its streaming and email services late Monday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
Platforms including Google, YouTube, and Gmail were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.
More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with YouTube TV and Google Drive.
Reports of Google outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits early Tuesday.
The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after business hours.
Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.
(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU