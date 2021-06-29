Google restores YouTube, Gmail services after multiple users face outage

(Reuters) -Multiple users complained about an outage affecting Alphabet Inc's search engine as well as its streaming and email services late Monday before services were restored, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Platforms including Google, YouTube, and were down, with users citing issues with login and accessing the website in parts of North America, according to Downdetector.

More than a thousand users were having difficulties with the search engine at one point, the outage monitoring website showed, and users were also facing issues with TV and Drive.

Reports of outage on Downdetector have dropped significantly to single digits early Tuesday.

The issue affecting the platforms was not immediately clear.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment after business hours.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

