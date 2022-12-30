Google rolls out Material You design for Nearby Share on Android devices

-
-
Tech giant Google has rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.
According to SamMobile, the update is available on all Android devices, and the latest December Google Play System update will bring Material You tweaks for Nearby Share.
The Material You revamp brings visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.
A new wave animation runs from left to right when the app is "Looking for nearby devices", also the text now has a slightly bigger font and is centred.
Moreover, users will see a larger share preview compared to the current preview, according to the report.
While the update will take some time to reach everyone, users can ensure they have the most recent version of the security update, the report added.
In November, Google rolled out the Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.
It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one, reports 9To5Google.
New colour mappings, a taller and broader track and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb are all features of M3 toggles.
--IANS
shs/uk/
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:24 IST
