Business Standard

Google rolls out Material You design for Nearby Share on Android devices

The Material You revamp brings visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app

Topics
Google | Google apps | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Nearby Share
Nearby Share

Tech giant Google has rolled out new Material You design for its Nearby Share app on Android phones and tablets.

According to SamMobile, the update is available on all Android devices, and the latest December Google Play System update will bring Material You tweaks for Nearby Share.

The Material You revamp brings visual changes to the main UI users interact with on the Nearby Share app.

A new wave animation runs from left to right when the app is "Looking for nearby devices", also the text now has a slightly bigger font and is centred.

Moreover, users will see a larger share preview compared to the current preview, according to the report.

While the update will take some time to reach everyone, users can ensure they have the most recent version of the security update, the report added.

In November, Google rolled out the Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one, reports 9To5Google.

New colour mappings, a taller and broader track and the capacity to hold an icon in the switch thumb are all features of M3 toggles.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 16:24 IST

