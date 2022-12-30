Samsung to improve 'ISOCELL' camera sensors for better video quality

-
Samsung is planning to bring major improvements in its next-generation ISOCELL camera sensors, especially in terms of video quality.
Multi-frame and multi-exposure processing improve still images by taking at least two frames, low exposure and high exposure, and merging them for better dynamic range, reports SamMobile.
However, it is difficult to do with videos since the camera needs to take at least 60 frames for a 30fps video.
The tech giant is planning to enhance video quality by improving light sensitivity, luminance range, dynamic range and depth sensing.
It has developed a high-refractive nano-structure for the optical wall between the colour filters of pixels and is calling it Nano-Photonics Color Routing which will come to ISOCELL cameras in 2024.
Moreover, the company is building an in-sensor, single-exposure high dynamic range (HDR) technology which will improve the dynamic range of videos.
Samsung is also planning to enhance the quality of portrait videos by using iToF (Indirect Time of Flight) depth sensors that will have an integrated image signal processor (ISP), the report said.
First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 14:03 IST
