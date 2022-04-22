Google's Android OS loses 8% market share in five years, says report

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 71% rating: Survey
What is Android Go?
India's biggest car dealer Popular plans $100 million listing: Report
Good guy to crook: Journalists' image in popular culture has changed
Kerala-based Popular Vehicles and Services plans entry in west, north
-
Tech giant Google's Android has lost 8 per cent of its global OS market share in five years, however, still at least 70 per cent phones run on the Android OS, says a new report
According to StockApps, 7 out of 10 phones run on the Android OS, while two of the remaining three are most likely to be iOS powered.
Occasionally, one out of those three will be using one of the other less known OS'. However, Android's dominance is coming under increasing pressure from the other players if we go by market data, the report said.
StockApps said it has provided data showing Android's global dominance of the OS space has been ebbing gradually. Its worldwide market share in January 2022 stood at 69.74 per cent. In contrast, the OS commanded a market share of 77.32 per cent, its highest ever, in July 2018. Thus it has ceded 7.58 per cent of its holding in the last five years.
Available data shows that the OS' dominance is geographic.
For instance, 84 per cent of all smartphones in Africa are android-based. iOS accounts for roughly 14 per cent of the continent's devices, while Samsung, Nokia, and KaiOS share the remaining two percent or so.
A similar situation obtains in Europe, where Android OS has a market share of 69.32 per cent. iOS registers better prospects here than it does in Africa, as it runs 30 per cent of all the phones here. Again Samsung, Nokia and other developers have to contend with a miserly one per cent of the market.
The Asian and South American continents have Android dominating at 81 and 90 per cent, respectively. iOS share here is 18 per cent in Asia and 10 per cent in South America. Other OS developers share less than one per cent of the phone market on both continents.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU