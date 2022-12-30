JUST IN
Business Standard

Google's Waze app adds new feature that warns about dangerous roads

The feature also only displays one pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver, possibly to keep caution from becoming anxious

Topics
Google | Google apps | roads

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google's Waze app
Google's Waze app

Google-owned Waze app has added a new feature that notifies users of dangerous nearby roads based on traffic data while trying not to overwhelm them with alerts.

When using this new beta version of Waze, nearby high-risk roads are coloured red on the map, however, this may not be the case for roads that the user frequently travels on, reports The Verge, citing sources.

The feature also only displays one pop-up notification about the dangerous roads around the driver, possibly to keep caution from becoming anxious.

Countries that have access to the beta release of the app, will get a pop-up that states -- "using reports from drivers and your route, you may see alerts for 'History of crashes' on some roads," said the report.

While the feature is still in beta, it is expected to be made available to the general public soon, the report added.

In June, the tech giant rolled out a new feature for Google Maps that will now show the air quality layer in the US on both Android and iOS users.

According to 9To5Google, this will show users what to expect, air-wise: whether it's smoggy, smoky, otherwise bad, or simply wonderful.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 15:31 IST

