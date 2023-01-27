Fortnite on iOS, Google Play won't be available to players under 18

-
Video game developer Epic Games has announced that starting January 30, Fortnite will no longer be available to players under the age of 18 on iOS and Google Play.
Players will also not be able to spend V-Bucks, the game's in-app currency.
"Beginning January 30, Fortnite players using the August 2020 13.40 app build previously available on iOS, Mac, and Google Play can no longer spend V-Bucks and must be over 18 to play," Fortnite tweeted.
"We want all versions of our games to use the current suite of Epic Online Services including parental controls, purchasing defaults, and parental verification features. We are not able to update the app on these platforms given Apple and Google's restrictions on Fortnite," it added.
In December last year, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had said that it has reached a $520 million settlement with Epic Games, creator of the popular video game Fortnite, over allegations that the company violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and deployed design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases.
Fortnite made over $9 billion during its first two years in existence.
Epic will pay a $275 million penalty for violating children's privacy law, change default privacy settings, and pay $245 million in refunds for tricking users into making unwanted charges.
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 08:32 IST
