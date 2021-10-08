Google to ban ads appearing next to climate denial content

-
ALSO READ
Spike in counterfeiting of PPE kits, sanitisers during Covid-19: Report
Google updates YouTube ad targeting terms to remove hate speech
Google says rival search engines can appear on Android in Europe for free
European Union antitrust regulators to investigate Google's adtech business
Google drops engineering residency after protests over 'inequities'
-
Google is taking action to stop climate change deniers from spreading misinformation or making money by blocking digital ads promoting false climate change claims from appearing alongside content on its platforms.
The company said Thursday in a blog post that it was rolling out a new policy for YouTube video creators. advertisers and publishers.
The new rules will prohibit ads for, and monetisation of, content that contradicts well-established scientific consensus around the existence and causes of climate change, the blog post said.
The rules will apply to any content calling climate change a hoax or denying that greenhouse gas emissions and human activity have contributed to the earth's long-term warming.
In recent years, we've heard directly from a growing number of our advertising and publisher partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or promote inaccurate claims about climate change, Google's ad team said.
The company said advertisers don't want their ads appearing next to content denying climate change, and publishers and creators don't want them appearing on their pages or videos.
Google said it would use both automated tools and human reviewers to enforce the policy when it takes effect in November.
Earlier this week, Google rolled out new features aimed at helping users reduce their carbon footprints, including a search function that shows which flights have lower emissions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU