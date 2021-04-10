Google updates YouTube ad targeting terms to remove hate speech

Tech giant said it has blocked several terms associated with hate speech from being used as ad keywords on videos.

According to The Verge, the move follows a report by The Markup, which found that advertisers could search for terms like "white lives matter" and "white power" when deciding where to place ads on

At the same time, the report found, was blocking advertisers from using terms such as "Black Lives Matter" to find videos and channels to run ads against.

After The Markup reached out to parent company for comment, it said the company actually blocked more racial and social justice terms, including "Black excellence" and "civil rights."

"We take the issue of hate and harassment very seriously and condemn it in the strongest terms possible," The Verge quoted a Google spokesperson as saying.

"Though no ads ever ran against this content on YouTube, because our multi-layered enforcement strategy worked during this investigation, we fully acknowledge that the terms identified are offensive and harmful and should not have been searchable. Our teams have addressed the issue and blocked terms that violate our enforcement policies. We will continue to be vigilant in this regard," the spokesperson added.

YouTube said it has several layers of protection in place to prevent offensive or harmful ads from running on its platform, and that it regularly removes videos containing hate speech.

Last year, the company said it blocked or removed more than 867 million ads for trying to evade its detection systems and more than 3 billion bad ads in total.

In 2019, it banned white supremacist content, and the company said it would restrict channels from monetizing videos that "repeatedly brush up against our hate speech policies," preventing them from running ads.

--IANS

vc/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)