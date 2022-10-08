JUST IN
WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio
Meta allows users to report bugs in social metaverse app Horizon Worlds
Telegram founder warns users to stay away from WhatsApp yet again
Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
New space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: NASA
Western Digital launches new SSD for hardcore Indian gamers on Oct 7
TikTok rolls out range of creation enhancing, editing tools in US
Over 7 in 10 Indians now prefer to chat with businesses: Meta report
iPod inventor Tony Fadell says Apple should move iPhone to USB-C
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp's cloned app spying on Indians via recording video, audio
Business Standard

Google to shut entire Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard launched in 2019

Tech giant Google has announced to shut down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard that was announced at its developer conference I/O in 2019.

Topics
Google | Android

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google has announced to shut down the Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard that was announced at its developer conference I/O in 2019.

Google will shut down the entire Assistant Driving Mode Dashboard on November 21, reports 9To5Google.

Driving Mode, another name for the car-optimised experience in Google Maps for Android, will continue to exist, the report said.

Shortcuts for calling and messaging are included on the homescreen, along with audio controls and media choices.

Shortcuts can be accessed, after starting the driving navigation. It has a black bar with Assistant access and a grid of app icons for YouTube Music, Google Podcasts, and other compatible streaming services.

"Voice shortcuts also available for phoning and texting. Compared to the Driving Mode Dashboard, it is significantly more straightforward," said the report.

Google now no longer has a direct successor to Android Auto for Phone Screens with this change, the report added.

Google in 2019 announced to roll out a voice-enabled driving mode on Assistant that would not only personalise suggestions for navigation, messages, calling and media, but also bring all relevant activities front and centre.

Driving mode would launch on Assistant once the user connects their phone to the car's Bluetooth.

If the user's phone is not connected to the car, they could just say, "Hey Google, let's drive".

In addition to driving mode, Google also announced to make it possible to use Assistant to remotely control cars -- like users could ask Google to adjust the car's temperature before the driver gets in.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 14:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU