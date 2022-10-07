Western Digital launches new SSD for hardcore Indian gamers on Oct 7

Data storage solution company Western Digital on Friday launched a new SSD (solid-state drive) to provide a seamless experience for hardcore gamers in the country.

The SSD, titled 'SN850X NVMe', comes in three capacities -- 1TB, 2TB and 4TB -- and can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 13,119, the company said in a statement.

Powered by an internal PCIe Gen4 SSD, the new drive delivers speeds of up to 7,300 MB per second for better gaming experience.

Gamers can get an amazing gaming experience with quick load times, rich visuals, and uncompromised thermal performance thanks to decreased latency, predictive loading, and adaptive thermal management, the company said.

New Game Mode 2.0 offers extra capabilities to increase PC performance that is included with downloadable WD BLACK Dashboard.

To help maintain top performance, an optional heatsink (1TB and 2TB models) is also available. It incorporates RGB lights to match any gaming computer.

