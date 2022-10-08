JUST IN
Meta allows users to report bugs in social metaverse app Horizon Worlds
Telegram founder warns users to stay away from WhatsApp yet again
Motorola Moto e32 with 6.5-inch HD IPS screen of 90Hz refresh rate launched
New space tech can charge electric cars in just five minutes: NASA
Western Digital launches new SSD for hardcore Indian gamers on Oct 7
TikTok rolls out range of creation enhancing, editing tools in US
Over 7 in 10 Indians now prefer to chat with businesses: Meta report
iPod inventor Tony Fadell says Apple should move iPhone to USB-C
Pixel 7 series to Pixel Watch, everything Google unveiled at hardware event
Apple likely to unveil 27-inch mini LED display in first quarter of 2023
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Telegram founder warns users to stay away from WhatsApp yet again
Business Standard

Meta allows users to report bugs in social metaverse app Horizon Worlds

Meta has allowed the users of its social metaverse app Horizon Worlds to report bugs on the platform with ease.

Topics
Metaverse

IANS  |  San Francisco 

(Photo: Bloomberg)
(Photo: Bloomberg)

Meta has allowed the users of its social metaverse app Horizon Worlds to report bugs on the platform with ease.

Currently, it is too hard to report bugs out of the headset as users need to attach screenshots or videos to their bug reports.

"We're rolling out a way to simply press and hold down the A, B, X, and Y buttons for five seconds and a new in-app bug reporting experience will pop up," Meta said in a blog post.

The Horizon Worlds users can now use buttons on their controllers to bring up the "report a problem" window.

The company has issued 14 bug fixes ranging from improvements to lighting and sound, 'grabbables' and the updated camera feature.

Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can discover new places with friends, build unique worlds of your own, and form teams to compete in action-packed games.

The Horizon Worlds social metaverse platform is currently available only on the company's Quest VR headsets.

According to a report in The Verge citing internal memos, Vishal Shah, Meta's VP of Metaverse, told employees that Horizon Worlds is inundated with several quality issues and even those building the virtual reality (VR) social network at the company are barely using it.

"Simply put, for an experience to become delightful and retentive, it must first be usable and well crafted," he wrote.

Zuckerberg said recently that major updates to Horizon and avatar graphics are coming soon.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Metaverse

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 13:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU