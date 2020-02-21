Android 11 will give users more control over location access for apps

JUST IN
Google wants to restrict apps, which are always accessing your location in the background with the Android 11 update.

In an official Android Developers Blog, the company notes that with the upcoming Android update, users will have an option to grant a temporary 'one-time' permission to sensitive data like location, after which, the app will have to request permission again for the next access.

Google will also update its Google Play policy by the end of the year to require that developers get approval if they want to access location data in the background, which will be based on relevance and necessity. For example, an emergency or safety alert app would have more chances of getting approval compared to an app with a store locator feature.
